Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,777 ($101.61) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,579.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,195.21.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

