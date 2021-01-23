Credit Suisse Group Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.