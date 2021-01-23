Credit Suisse Group Increases Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$51.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC restated a strong-buy rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.53.

TSE BLX opened at C$54.72 on Wednesday. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.11.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

