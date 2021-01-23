Credit Suisse Group Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $284.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $284.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. 140166 cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.58.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $321.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

