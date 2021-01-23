Credit Suisse Group Lowers Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CWLDF stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

