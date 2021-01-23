Credit Suisse Group Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $243.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $249.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP opened at $207.13 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

