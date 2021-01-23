Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Declares Dividend of $0.63

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.

Shares of CEQP opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

