CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Sells $5,380,000.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.