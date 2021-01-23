Critical Comparison: Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics $64.65 million 0.65 -$16.90 million ($0.34) -2.48 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $3.77 million 14.72 -$16.13 million N/A N/A

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neos Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics -38.35% N/A -28.46% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -1,596.69% -1,335.69% -104.46%

Risk and Volatility

Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neos Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Neos Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate to treat ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; and generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR oral suspension for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. It also offers NT0502, a clinical-stage product candidate that has completed Phase I pilot pharmacokinetic trial for the treatment of neurological conditions associated with excessive salivation and drooling to reduce chronic sialorrhea in patients. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. In addition, the company provides TriVair technology platform that offer applications for pulmonary and nasal pharmaceutical medications. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in the United States; and through a network of distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

