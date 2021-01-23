Critical Review: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) vs. Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mizuho Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $36.68 billion 0.93 $1.38 billion $0.34 7.91 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.06 $173.44 million $2.00 14.29

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 10.55% 3.62% 0.15% Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Washington Federal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Mizuho Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, M&A advisory, and risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products; and financial services that include funding support. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2020, its branch network included 464 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 256 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 automated teller machines in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.