Critical Survey: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) versus Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berry Petroleum and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 1 3 1 0 2.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.62 $43.54 million $1.35 3.21 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

