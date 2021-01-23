Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $408.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Crocs posted sales of $262.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 989,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

