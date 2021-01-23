Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.