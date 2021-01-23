CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $19.11 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $723.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.43 million. Research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

