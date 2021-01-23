Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,288 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $57.12 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

