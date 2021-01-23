Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

