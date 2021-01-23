Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $533,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $56.76 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

