Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

