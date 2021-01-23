Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Qualys by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,919 shares of company stock worth $21,102,512. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

