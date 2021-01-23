Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16,290 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 668,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296,604 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

