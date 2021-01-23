Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.