Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of CCK opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

