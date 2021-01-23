Crust Price Tops $7.77 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.57 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.77 or 0.00024409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network.

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.