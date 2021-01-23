Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $339,769.32 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $339,769.32 and $1,018.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

