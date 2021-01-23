CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $102,639.56 and approximately $246.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

