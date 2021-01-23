Cryptocean (CRON) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $3,287.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

