Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $292.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00656468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.21 or 0.04340003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017759 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

