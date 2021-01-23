CSFB Boosts Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

SU stock opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market cap of C$34.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.31.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.76%.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.