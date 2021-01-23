CSFB Raises Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.95.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares in the company, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

