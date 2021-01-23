CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.04.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

