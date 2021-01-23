CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

EVD opened at €50.00 ($58.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.41 and its 200 day moving average is €43.66. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a fifty-two week high of €61.55 ($72.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,911.54.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.