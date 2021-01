CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $5.18. CUI Global shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 18,769,055 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 0.99.

About CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

