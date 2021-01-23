Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of CWK opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

