CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.9%

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 112,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 163,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CVE:NXR.UN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVE:NXR.UN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.