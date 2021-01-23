CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 518.7% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.