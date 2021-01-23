CWV Chain (CWV) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $6,948.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

