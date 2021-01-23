Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $7.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 144,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.