Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

