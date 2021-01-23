DA Davidson Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

