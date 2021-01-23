Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Daily Journal worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $2,750,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,694 shares of company stock worth $4,584,260. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.20 million, a P/E ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.96 and a 200-day moving average of $288.94. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $416.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

