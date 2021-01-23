Darryl Bond Sells 1,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49.

YEXT stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Yext by 617.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yext by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 119.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

