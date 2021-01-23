David Schwartz Purchases 3,000 Shares of Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC.AX) (ASX:SFC) Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC.AX) (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.98 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,940.00 ($38,528.57).

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$17.98 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of A$17,980.00 ($12,842.86).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.78.

Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC.AX) Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

