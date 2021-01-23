DECOIN Price Tops $0.0607 on Top Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $26,149.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.95 or 0.01518342 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008024 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 75,678,602 coins and its circulating supply is 54,164,440 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECOIN is https://reddit.com/