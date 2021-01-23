DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.07

DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 55000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing and promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focuses on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, such as sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.