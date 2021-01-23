DEEX (DEEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $899.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DEEX token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. DEEX has a market cap of $200,241.17 and approximately $899.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000210 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

