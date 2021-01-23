Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $22.29. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 13,964 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 67.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 99.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $324,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

