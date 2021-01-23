Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FutureFuel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FutureFuel by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 148,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $634.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The business had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

