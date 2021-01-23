Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.