Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

