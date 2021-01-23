Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $578.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

